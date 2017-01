The Stratford Recreation Department in conjunction with the Skyhawks Sports Academy will offer a Youth Coed Volleyball Clinic for kids in grades 6-9 from Jan. 28-March 4, from 11-12:30, at the Birdseye Complex.

Fee is $99 for the five weeks.

Register through Jan. 20 at townofstratford.com/recreation or in person at the Recreation Office located at 468 Birdseye Street.