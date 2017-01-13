Stratford resident honored at Kennedy Center calendar reception

This year’s Kennedy Center calendar, “A Unique Perspective,” showcased the artwork of 13 artists, including five new local artists who have never previously been included in the calendar.

More than 200 guests recently attended the 2017 calendar debut at the [email protected] , which is located on the second floor of the Margaret E. Morton Government Center, 999 Broad Street, Bridgeport.

For more than 30 years, this annual holiday tradition has been made possible initially through the support of People’s United Bank and now the People’s United Community Foundation.

[email protected] at the Margaret E. Morton Government Center was transformed into a massive art gallery representing more than 60 Kennedy Center artists and more than 70 paintings.

The calendar reception featured a light cocktail hour and awards presentation to the artists. Armando Goncalves, Southern Connecticut Market president, People’s United Bank and Martin D. Schwartz, president and CEO of The Kennedy Center, were the featured speakers.

“We are delighted to continue to distribute the much-anticipated Kennedy Center Calendar, as it uniquely demonstrates the remarkable abilities of the participants at The Kennedy Center,” said Armando Goncalves, Southern Connecticut Market president, People’s United Bank.

The Kennedy Center calendar celebrates the potential of all people, provides a monthly celebration of talent, and highlights the Center’s Expressive Arts Program in vibrant colors.

“The Kennedy Center calendar demonstrates the diverse range of abilities of people with disabilities,” said Martin D. Schwartz, president and CEO. “People’s United Bank and People’s United Community Foundation are exemplary corporate sponsors that have generously underwritten the calendar and help circulate it throughout the bank’s branches in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York.”

Artwork featured in “A Unique Perspective” covers a variety of themes ranging from abstracts to still lifes and mediums from textiles to colored pencil to watercolors. For example, January’s art was created using a kaleidoscope of rolled up yarn, April’s magnificent turquoise Water Forest is drawn with ink and watercolor and the year ends with a fantastical ice skating scene with colored pencil. Throughout the calendar the diversity of each featured artist weaves a story that reflects each individual’s unique view of their world.

The color calendar was designed by Meghan Gerety, a freelance artist in Marfa, Texas and a former Connecticut resident, and was printed by GHP Media in West Haven.

About The Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center, founded in 1951, is an internationally accredited, nonprofit, community-based rehabilitation organization that currently serves 2,000 individuals annually. The agency actively responds to the needs of the community by offering innovative, comprehensive service options to persons with disabilities and special needs, from birth to senior years. The Kennedy Center operates 30 community experience programs, 16 group homes, an industries program composed of six businesses, supported and competitive employment and job placement services, a family support and respite service, travel training, and a variety of children’s programs. Visit thekennedycenterinc.org for more information.

About People’s United Community Foundation

Established in 2007, People’s United Community Foundation was formed to help support programs and activities that enhance the quality of life for citizens in the communities that People’s United Bank serves. People’s United Bank, founded in 1842 and serving customers from New York to Maine through a network of more than 400 branches, is the largest regional bank headquartered in New England. The funding priorities of the Foundation include affordable housing, community development, and youth development.

2017 “Unique Perspective” calendar artists