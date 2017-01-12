After leading most of the game, the Stratford High boys basketball team forced overtime before Brookfield High left town with a 67-65 SWC victory on Thursday night.

Stratford’s Nate Shields made a 3-pointer down the stretch in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 61.

The lead in the extra session was exchanged five times, before Brookfield went in front 66-65 on David Albanese’s basket at the rim and the Bobcats’ Austin DaSilva added a free throw.

Stratford (1-6) had one more chance to tie, but a driving shot by Shields was deflected at the buzzer.

Shields scored 20 points to lead coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils. T.J. Green scored 15 points, Jack Ryan 10, Cam Peters eight and Prince Carter six.

Brookfield, now 4-2, was led in scoring by Joshi Lucas (19 points) and DaSilva (15 points).

Stratford took a 15-8 in the first quarter, as Ryan led the way with five points, seven rebounds and two assists. Shields had three assists. Green and Conor Anstis hit 3-pointers.

The Red Devils scored on their first seven positions in the second period. A 9-0 run ran Brookfield into a timeout at the 4:36 mark with Stratford on top 36-18.

Green had seven points and Shields six during this streak.

Lucas buried a trio of 3-pointers, as the Bobcats got back into the game.

Liam Carroll, an impact player around the basket, scored eight points for Brookfield in the first half.

Stratford led 40-27 at the break.

Brookfield outscored Stratford 14-8 in a sloppy third period.

Shields had five points in the stanza, but the Red Devils were 2-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc leading to some transition baskets by the Bobcats.

John Bike’s kickoff pass off dribble penetration found Ryan for a 3-pointer, and Stratford had steadied itself and led 55-45 at the 4:30 mark of the final period.

Lucas nailed two more treys and DaSilva’s two free throws forged the game’s first tie at 56-56 with 1:13 remaining.

Lucas scored off an inbounds play from half court, before Shields hit his long-range shot off a pass from Green to force the extra session.