Debate on Center School continues

What happens next with the site of Center School is still up in the air, though Mayor John Harkins insists it does not have to feature a parking garage.

Council members continued talks about the now-closed school building on Sutton Avenue during Monday’s regular meeting. However, the town’s top board did not vote on a tabled measure that would have halted razing the building.

The no-teardown resolution, tabled for several months, would have ordered demolition work at the site to be halted. It would also have called for a study to be conducted to determine the cost of returning the building to use as a school.

No action was taken, however, as the resolution was put back on the table after a lively 10-minute discussion.

The Center School site has been a focus of controversy — some residents feel as though plans to build a parking garage are already set as the town plans to develop the area around the Stratford Metro-North station for transit-oriented development. Many have said they would prefer to renovate the school building and have it ready to accommodate more children in the future.

Mayor John Harkins said Monday that the garage is not set in stone.

“If they don’t want a garage, it doesn’t have to be a garage. It can be something else,” Harkins said. “I’m not with any specific project. What I’d like to see is Stratford Center revitalized. I’d like to see it become more of a destination.”

Harkins said he favors an open process to determine what should be at the site, though noting that the building will have to come down.

However, 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner told Harkins that people in his district — including the councilman — don’t entirely trust the mayor.

“The people in District 2 don’t believe you. They don’t believe your intentions and they don’t believe you’re going to work for them,” Farrington-Posner said. He also accused a former town official of threatening to have a “strip bar or a loud club” at a Ferry Boulevard property where a AAA Northeast fleet center was supposed to go.

“That is the way your administration has been working since I got involved in Stratford politics,” said Farrington-Posner, who joined with neighbors to overturn the planned fleet center approval last year. “So do I trust you and your administration to do the right thing? No, I don’t.”

Harkins responded that it was “a shame” that the councilman felt that way and that he had been “straightforward” with information.

Farrington-Posner also said that if the Center School building is razed, it will clear the way for a 600- to 700-car parking garage.

Stratford received a $1.2-million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development to remediate and abate the former public school site. Tighe & Bond, which was selected to perform phase 3 environmental testing at the school, said in a report that it would cost $1.7 million to deal with PCBs and other hazardous materials at the closed school and then tear it down.

Ninth District Councilman Alan Llewelyn said Monday that it would be “a tremendous slap in the face” to Hartford for Stratford to give the grant money back.