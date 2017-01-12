Ramos seen as ‘drum major’ for leadership

There are few times Bobby Ramos finds himself speechless.

Tell him that he shares traits with America’s most well-known and respected civil rights leaders and Ramos can’t quite put it into words.

“I’m struggling with it,” said Ramos, upon hearing of a special statewide honor.

The former Stratford police officer and current radio host is set to receive the leadership award from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission at an event Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — at 11 a.m. at the state Capitol in Hartford. In addition to leadership, the Holiday Commission honors individuals for community service and humanitarianism.

Donna Campbell, vice chairman of the Holiday Commission, said Ramos was chosen for his work with the police, as well as his community service.

“He’s helped a lot in the community. He’s given the youth opportunities to take trips to places they may not [have visited],” Campbell said.

Ramos encouraged the Stratford police to hire more minority and female police officers, raised money to take disadvantaged children to the Muhammad Ali Museum in Louisville, Ky., raised money to refurbish the George L. Force basketball courts in the South End, and took children to see Broadway plays in New York City. He also helped get meals to seniors in need in the South End at a time when such services did not travel there.

Campbell said Ramos “exemplifies what Dr. Martin Luther King held about being a leader in the community and a person who has leadership at heart.”

Most flattering, though, was Campbell saying that Ramos had “a drum major instinct” that King always spoke about.

Ramos, 58, was stunned to be mentioned alongside King.

“Isn’t it something? It’s a big deal,” he said. “I wish my parents were here. Because it doesn’t get any bigger than to have one person, let alone a state, tell you you’ve tried to emulate Dr. King. It’s a big thing.”

Service to the community was instilled in Ramos as a youth in Bridgeport by his parents, Paul and Doris Ramos. He remembers going with his father in a truck filled with canned goods to give to less fortunate families in Bridgeport, Stratford and Norwalk.

“I saw that as a young kid, and it put a stamp on me. That was huge,” said Ramos.

The giving and assistance reminds him of Ali, one of his biggest heroes. It also reminds him of Ali’s quote: “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.”

So hearing about the award leaves him without words — kinda.

“Listen, man. I’m just Bobby from Bridgeport. I looked up to my father, Muhammad Ali and Dr. King. Those guys are in a whole different stratosphere,” Ramos said. “To have your name within an eighth of an inch of those guys, it’s very humbling. It’s an honor.”