Woman robbed at gunpoint making bank deposit in Stratford

A woman making a deposit at a bank was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning and Stratford police are trying to find the man who robbed her.

Police responded at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday to the TD Bank branch on Ferry Boulevard near Main Street. Police said a woman was making a cash deposit when she was approached by a white male arm with a handgun. Police said the man stole about $2,000 from the woman and fled the scene in a waiting gray Lexus RX330 bearing the Connecticut license plate 885TTA. The car was being driven by a black male and was reported stolen in Bridgeport on Jan 3.

The robbery is under investigation police said.