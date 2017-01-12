Stratford Star

Woman robbed at gunpoint making bank deposit in Stratford

By Melvin Mason on January 12, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Police say this vehicle was involved in the robbery on Thursday morning at the TD Bank location on Ferry Boulevard.

A woman making a deposit at a bank was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning and Stratford police are trying to find the man who robbed her.

Police responded at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday to the TD Bank branch on Ferry Boulevard near Main Street. Police said a woman was making a cash deposit when she was approached by a white male arm with a handgun. Police said the man stole about $2,000 from the woman and fled the scene in a waiting gray Lexus RX330 bearing the Connecticut license plate 885TTA. The car was being driven by a black male and was reported stolen in Bridgeport on Jan 3.

The robbery is under investigation police said.

