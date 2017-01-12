Stratford Star

Breaking: Report of armed holdup

By Stratford Star on January 12, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

There are reports of an armed holdup in Stratford shortly before 11 a.m.

Police were dispatched to TD Bank.

Suspects reportedly fled toward I-95.

More details will be posted as they become available

