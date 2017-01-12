When Stratford High boys basketball coach Tim Swaller saw how well town rival Bunnell High was knocking down shots from the perimeter in last Friday night’s road encounter, he switched from a 2-3 zone defense and went man-to-man.

It set up an interesting confrontation featuring the Bulldogs’ strong and athletic Zhyaire Fernandes and Stratford’s smaller but equally quick T.J. Green.

Each player would eventually close out the night with 29 points, but it was the Bulldogs who went on for the win 89-75. Stratford put together a 13-0 run at the close of the third quarter and into the final session, to cut Bunnell’s lead to eight, to put a scare into the home team.

Fernandes’ presence, mostly off of the drive, provided the difference for the Bulldogs who are now 4-2. The loss dropped Stratford to 1-4.

“He’s a very strong and certainly an athletic kid,” said Swaller, in his first match-up with Bunnell after coming over to Stratford after coaching for eight years at Foran. “We did a good job at times tonight. But overall, we’ve got to get better defensively. You’re not going to give up 89 points and win too many games if you do.”

Swaller worked as an assistant under Bunnell’s Pat Yerina whose 2015 team won a Class L state title.

“He knows the game and can certainly coach,” Yerina said about Swaller. “We pretty much had the tempo we wanted all game tonight. What we didn’t do well was protect our lead (67-46 with around three minutes left in the third quarter). We need to work on that aspect. It’s all about time and scoring and making sure you don’t turn the ball over.”

The game’s first quarter, in which Stratford finished with an 18-17 lead turned into a highlight-reel performance in how to make three-point baskets. Stratford connected on four while the Bulldogs knocked down three.

It stayed the same into the the second quarter where Bunnell, on a 3-pointer by Brett Bogdwicz (he made five in the first half) gave Bunnell a 24-21 lead. The Bulldogs never trailed after that and extended their margin to 43-32 at the break.

“We still have a lot of work to do even though we tore the nets down in that first half,” Yerina said. “I was amazed at how many threes we made (nine for the half and 11 for the game) because normally we’re not a good, three-point shooting team. It was nice to see how well Brett played in that half (Bogdwicz had 19 points in the half and wound up with 21).”

Bunnell took its 11-point halftime lead and began extending it in the third.

A basket by Fernandes at the 4:21 mark put the Bulldogs up 59-42. And when Max Edwards scored at 3:11, Bunnell pulled out in front by 21. Edwards, a freshman, finished with a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).

Stratford, however, came roaring back.

Using a fullcourt press, the Red Devils put together their run. Three players (Nate Shields, Jack Ryan and Green) had a field goal each and Green added free throws, as Stratford cut the lead to 67-53, as the quarter ended.

Stratford kept the pace up at the beginning of the fourth quarter, scoring the first six points and narrowing the deficit to eight.

But fatigue began setting in and Bunnell put together a 22-16 run of its own down the stretch to produce the final score.

“It’s not easy when you’re playing catch-up,” Swaller said. “What I did like tonight was our effort. We never quit. But playing that long in man-to-man, we began to tire. You could see that. Overall, we were good at times in our half-court offense. We got the shots we needed.”

Bunnell put five players in double figures and shot the ball well all game in making 40 of 64 field-goal attempts. Besides Fernandes with 29 and Bogdwicz with 21, Edwards and Khalid Moreland had 12 each and Josh Vasquez threw in 11.

Behind Green, Shields had 18 and Cam Peters had 10.

Stratford made 29 of 55 field-goal attempts and the Red Devils made 10 of 11 free-throw attempts.

The Red Devils also held a 29-28 edge in rebounds, led by Ryan with six and Green with five.

Stratford turned the ball over 17 times as opposed to 14 for Bunnell.

The Bulldogs had 11 assists compared to five for Stratford.

Bogdwicz and Fernandes had three each.

Roundup: Stratford lost a 71-69 overtime decision to Bethel High on Tuesday. Bethel led 17-16 after one period and Stratford took a 34-29 lead into the half. It was 47-46 Stratford after three quarters. Stratford’s Nate Shields scored 29 points, including five 3-pointers. T.J. Green had 23 points, was 7-for-8 from the line and made four 3-pointers.