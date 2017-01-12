The Bunnell-Stratford co-op high school boys swim team, with a 12-person roster, is overmatched in terms of personnel and has to forfeit points in some events.

The Bunnell-led squad, which also has a lot of first-time competitive swimmers, still has a lot to prove and accomplish from meet to meet, and that’s what made the team’s visit to Newtown High on Tuesday so rewarding.

The Bulldogs had some noteworthy performances in a 72-59 loss to the Nighthawks.

“They really had a phenomenal day today, I really couldn’t be prouder,” said Bunnell coach Rachel Sopko, adding that most of her team members had season-best times in the meet.

“That’s what we’re looking for. What I want from them is to go out and drop times. As long as they’re getting better every single meet that’s good in my book.”

This meet was a reunion of sorts for Newtown coach Adam Fielding and his former swimmers. Fielding coached the Bunnell-Stratford co-op after swimming for the team during his high school days. “It was fun to see them,” he said. “They’re a great group of kids.”

Captain Scott Detuzzi finished first in the 100 yard backstroke event, completing the race in a time of 1:06.91. “It felt great,” said Detuzzi, adding that his effort in the backstroke event made up for what he considered a disappointing time in an earlier race.

Sopko likes the attitude the swimmers have as they strive to improve on a daily basis.

“They’re doing a good job. They work so hard,” Sopko said. “Juan Alvarez-Librardo knocked about ten seconds off his backstroke time (finishing in 1:42.66).”

Bunnell’s 200 yard medley relay team of Detuzzi, captain Andres Vanegas, Brandon Russell and Miguel Vanegas came in third in 1:58.86.

Detuzzi placed third in the 200 freestyle, making his final touch in 2:11.76.

Vanegas had the third fastest time overall in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:16.44.

Several of the team members have already qualified for South-West Conference and state championships, and those competitors are looking to better their postseason seed times, while the rest of the group aims to lock up spots in the postseason.

As Detuzzi pointed out, the team members go into each meet with team-and-individual-based goals to get better.

“We’re all looking to advance as a team,” Detuzzi said.

Sopko liked what she saw out of her team in the pool and on the pool deck on Tuesday.

“The guys really came together today,” she said.

Other members of the squad who continue to work hard and lower their times are: Patrick Dahdal, Daniel Duque, Christian Robles, captain Joe Robles, Chris Truedson, Jose Vasquez and Josh Chatlos.