Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Bunnell defeats Pomperaug High in overtime

By Stratford Star on January 12, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated Pomperaug High, 67-65 in overtime in Wednesday.

The SWC contest was close throughout, with Pomperaug forcing the extra session by winning the fourth quarter 17-14.

Bunnell led 19-17 after one period, 33-31 at the half and 44-41 after three.

Zhyaire Fernandes led coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs with 23 points.

He was 3-for-4 from the foul line in overtime and finished with eight rebounds.

Max Edwards scored 21 points, with nine rebounds and four steals.

Brett Bogdwicz scored eight points to go with six assists and five rebounds.

Kwan Geer and Khalis Moreland scored six points each.

Pomperaug was led by Josh McGettigan, who scored 30 points, and Chase Belden with 18.

Related posts:

  1. Breaking down Bunnell’s SWC playoff win
  2. Girls track: Bunnell High wins two of three
  3. SWC volleyball: Bunnell falls to No. 4 Pomperaug
  4. Boys basketball: Bulldogs fall to Tigers in final

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post This Weekend: Prison comedy, lots of music Next Post Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress