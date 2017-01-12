The Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated Pomperaug High, 67-65 in overtime in Wednesday.

The SWC contest was close throughout, with Pomperaug forcing the extra session by winning the fourth quarter 17-14.

Bunnell led 19-17 after one period, 33-31 at the half and 44-41 after three.

Zhyaire Fernandes led coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs with 23 points.

He was 3-for-4 from the foul line in overtime and finished with eight rebounds.

Max Edwards scored 21 points, with nine rebounds and four steals.

Brett Bogdwicz scored eight points to go with six assists and five rebounds.

Kwan Geer and Khalis Moreland scored six points each.

Pomperaug was led by Josh McGettigan, who scored 30 points, and Chase Belden with 18.