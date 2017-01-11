A Stratford family’s van was stolen last week, making travel more of a challenge for a man who has special needs.

James McDowell said his 2003 Dodge Caravan was stolen from the driveway of his Ruby Lane home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The van, which he purchased on eBay in 2011, is a conversion van that he uses to transport his son Jamie, 24, who has cerebral palsy. The gray van is the fourth van the family has owned.

“It’s pretty much shock and awe,” said McDowell, who has lived in Stratford for 12 years. “I’ve never had anything like this happen. I always felt really secure.”

McDowell said another conversion van he owned was stolen about 10 years ago. It was recovered in New Rochelle, N.Y.

Stratford Police Lt. Frank Eannotti said the theft is under investigation.

McDowell said he regularly uses the van to take Jamie different places, including to Bridgeport Bluefish baseball games and Bridgeport Sound Tigers hockey games at Harbor Yard.

“It’s really central to our livelihoods,” he said.

Given the van’s age, McDowell said he can’t understand why it was stolen.

“I’m guessing someone really needed a ride somewhere,” he said.

Kimberly Jacovino, a friend of James McDowell, set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family. The van will cost anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000 to replace.

“This would help to make this family whole again, any help would be appreciated,” Jacovino said in a short story on the GoFundMe page. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, $5,610 had been pledged to assist the McDowells.

McDowell said he’s touched that people are donating to help him and his son. However, he’s hoping whoever stole the van will return it so he does not have to use the donations.

“I don’t want to take it unless we know the van has not been recovered,” he said.

You may assist the McDowells by visiting the GoFundMe page here.