Baldwin Center senior calendar: Jan. 13-19

Baldwin Center calendar

Mondays-Fridays, 8:30-4

1000 West Broad Street

203-385-4050

Friday, Jan. 13 — 9 CARES, zumba; mahjongg; 11:30 chair yoga; 11:45 lunch; 12:30 cards; 1 pokeno, ping pong, Baldwin Players rehearsal, tap.

Monday, Jan. 16 — Closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 — 9 CARES, zumba tone; 10 sittercise; 10:30 line dance; 11 Spanish, yoga; 11:45 lunch; 12:30 ladies poker, mahjongg, painting; 1 Golden Tones, Elvis; 2 reiki.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 — 9 CARES, strength; 10 zumba, book group, aging; 11 Qigong; 11:30 piano; 11:45 lunch; 12:30 men’s poker, Wii bowling; 1 writing, pickleball, AARP.

Thursday, Jan. 19 — 9 CARES, aerobics; 10 sittercise; 10:30 line dance; 11 yoga; 11:45 lunch; noon reflexology; 12:30 Wii bowling; 1 Chamber orchestra, ping pong, pickleball.

Nondriver photo ID card

If you are a senior citizen living in Stratford and do not have a valid Connecticut Driver’s License, Stratford Senior Services can help you obtain a Connecticut nondriver photo ID. A photo ID card is issued by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. The Baldwin Center will provide transportation to the DMV for eligible Stratford residents. A minimum group of six people is necessary in order for the Center to provide transportation. The Outreach Coordinator will accompany the group to the DMV. A trip to the DMV is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26. To reserve a seat on the van, contact Mary Balog at 203-385-4050 by Friday, Jan. 13.

Elvis’ Birthday Bash

The Baldwin Center will celebrate Elvis’ birthday with David Devonshuk and his Elvis Remembered Show on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. The show is a re-creation of an Elvis Presley concert complete with music and costumes. Refreshments will be served. Advance ticket purchase required. For tickets, at $4, visit the Baldwin Center office.

Tips for healthier living

Dr. Susann Varano, MD, a Yale University trained physician, double board certified in geriatrics and internal medicine will give attendees a lighthearted look at the ups and downs of aging. Learn about the normal aging process (and what is abnormal), and gain helpful tips on how to better manage bodily challenges as we age. Provided by Clinical Research Consulting on

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. Register at the front desk or by calling 203-385-4050.

Center for Family Justice

Debra Greenwood, president/CEO of The Center for Family Justice will discuss the organization’s purpose and mission. The Center for Family Justice is the first of its kind in CT offering free and confidential support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, child abuse and sexual assault. This Lifelong Learners program will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 1 p.m.

Fall prevention program

Stratford Senior Services is offering A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls program on Wednesdays, from 1-3 p.m. starting Feb. 2. Classes are free and held once a week for eight weeks. A workbook is provided and refreshments are served. To register, call 203-385-4050.

Poker anyone?

The men’s poker group that plays on Wednesday afternoons at 1 p.m. is looking for more players. To join, or for more information, call Tim at 203-378-3377.

Piano lessons

Piano lessons will resume at the Baldwin Center on Wednesdays at 11:30, starting on Jan. 11. For more information or to sign up, call 203-385-4050.

Men’s Club meeting

The Men’s Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Friday of every month at the Baldwin Center. New members welcome; Don Coulson, 203-375-9937.

Qigong

Awaken your vital life-force energy with a combined approach of movement, breathing and relaxation Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

All levels exercise

Classes include aerobics, zumba, zumba tone, qigong, strength, yoga, tai chi and sittercise. Cardio classes and low impact classes help with balance, coordination and flexibility. Visit the center and pick up a current schedule or try out a class; Lauren Donovan, 203-385-4050.

Strength training

Classes held Mondays, at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays, at 9 a.m. Strength training in older adults improves flexibility and balance, which may decrease the likelihood and severity of falls. Increased bone density is another benefit. Bring 1-2 lb. hand weights. Registration not necessary. Class fee is $1. Open to the senior community.

Men’s Club seeks members

The Stratford Senior Men’s Club is looking to expand its membership. The group gets together to bowl, play bocce, pinochle, etc. Club meets twice a month at the Baldwin Center. They host speakers that cover topics ranging from hobbies, sports, history, local news, health and more. Information: Don Coulson, 203-375-9937.

Laugh therapy

Laugh therapy can help reduce stress, lower blood pressure and can give an overall feeling of well-being. Laughter increases blood flow just as cardio exercise does with the same benefit. It is the easiest form of meditation and brings instant relaxation. In addition, studies have shown laughter increases immune-boosting antibodies. No experience or physical ability necessary. Instructor (and Baldwin Center member) Mary Torres will have you laughing. Classes are held the first and third Monday of each month. No registration necessary. Fee $2 per class.

CARES program

Stratford Senior Services is accepting new participants for its CARES program. CARES is a social model activities program designed for older adults who may have a memory impairment or are physically too frail to participate in the programs at the Baldwin Center. The program provides seniors with a variety of therapeutic recreational activities within a supervised and structured environment.

The C.A.R.E.S. Program is housed at the Raymond E. Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street. Program hours are Monday-Friday, 9-3:30. Participants are provided with a continental breakfast in the morning, a hot lunch in the afternoon, and snacks. Programming includes music, exercise, trivia and other word games, and activities that help individuals with balance and hand-eye coordination.

Cost to attend the C.A.R.E.S. program is $15/day for Stratford residents, and $20/day for non-Stratford residents. For more information, call 203-385-4050 or 203-385-4055 and ask for Erin or Diane.

Tap dancing

Led by a Stratford Dance Academy Instructor, $4/class. Call for the date of the next six-week session.

Monday bingo

The Baldwin Center offers bingo in the main hall on Monday afternoons at 12:45. Bingo cards are .50 cents per card or three cards for $1. Several different games are played. Any senior age 55 and older may attend.

Dakim BrainFitness

Easy to use, computer-based program designed specifically for adults exercises six essential cognitive domains in every session and self-adjusts the level of challenge for each user in each domain, so everyone receives customized therapy. It is the number one brand of brain fitness in America’s senior living market and has been shown to significantly improve memory, both immediate and delayed, and language skills as it strengthens attention, focus, and concentration. To schedule a session, call Lauren Donovan, 203-385-4050.

Spanish class

Instructor Cindy Brand offers a beginners class which includes speaking and culture, as well as vocabulary and grammar, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., $2, 203-385-4050.

Wii bowling

Play every Wednesday and Thursday, 12:30. Additionally, group competes against other senior centers in the area. No experience required.

Italian classes

Conversational Italian taught by Anna Sincavage Mondays, 11:30, Baldwin Center library. Class fee: $2, 203-385-4050.

Sikorsky Teamsters of Stratford

Meets second Wednesday of the month, 11, Union Hall, 150 Garfield Ave. Bette, 203-375-7313 or 203-243-5633.

Free Internet

Stratford Senior Services offers free wireless connection to the Internet at the Baldwin Center Coffee Shop weekdays, 9-3.

CT Veterans Wartime Service Medal

Established by the 2005 General Assembly, any veteran who served at least 90 days during wartime and was honorably discharged is eligible for the medal. Visit ct.gov/ctvg. Applications also are available at Baldwin Center Main Desk, and can be submitted to the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.