LETTER: Proper illumination of Old Glory

To the Editor:

I am glad to see “Old Glory” flying freely on the flagpole at Paradise Green. To the best of my knowledge, it is not raised daily at sunrise and lowered at sunset, as it should be according to the Flag Code adopted by numerous sessions of Congress.

If that is the case, then the code requires that the flag be properly illuminated during hours of darkness. I believe that a municipality should set an example for its citizens in properly displaying the flag at all times.

Perhaps the situation is such due to the economics of paying a town employee to raise and lower the flag according to the code. Would it break the town budget to pay the electric bill to illuminate the flag properly, so that all can proudly admire it?