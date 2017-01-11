Stratford Star

LETTER: Proper illumination of Old Glory

By Stratford Star on January 11, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

Letter-to-the-EditorNEWTo the Editor:

I am glad to see “Old Glory” flying freely on the flagpole at Paradise Green. To the best of my knowledge, it is not raised daily at sunrise and lowered at sunset, as it should be according to the Flag Code adopted by numerous sessions of Congress.

If that is the case, then the code requires that the flag be properly illuminated during hours of darkness. I believe that a municipality should set an example for its citizens in properly displaying the flag at all times.

Perhaps the situation is such due to the economics of paying a town employee to raise and lower the flag according to the code. Would it break the town budget to pay the electric bill to illuminate the flag properly, so that all can proudly admire it?

Greg Carleton

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Thank you Paradise Green
  2. LETTER: Stratford pros and cons
  3. Celebrating Reed’s life of theater
  4. LETTER: The best liars always tell the truth

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Celebrity Night to feature Yankee John Flaherty
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress