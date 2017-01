The Stratford High boys basketball team lost a 71-69 overtime decision to Bethel High on Tuesday.

Bethel led 17-16 after one period and Stratford took a 34-29 lead into the half.

It was 47-46 Stratford after three quarters.

Stratford’s Nate Shields scored 29 points, including five 3-pointers.

T.J. Green had 23 points, was 7-for-8 from the line and made four 3-pointers.

Matt Marks led Bethel with 21 points.