Handicap-accessible van stolen from Stratford family

A Stratford family’s van was stolen last week, making travel more of a challenge for a boy who has special needs.

Police said the McDowell family’s van was stolen during the evening hours of Jan. 5 from the driveway of their home on Ruby Lane. Police said the theft is under investigation.

Kimberly Jacovino, a friend of James McDowell, set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family. The van, according to the page, was essential to McDowell’s son Jamie, who has cerebral palsy. The van will cost anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000 to replace.

“This would help to make this family whole again, any help would be appreciated,” Jacovino said in a short story on the GoFundMe page.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, $2,830 had been pledged to assist the McDowells.

You can visit donate to the McDowells by visiting the GoFundMe page.