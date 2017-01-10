Stratford Star

Handicap-accessible van stolen from Stratford family

By Melvin Mason on January 10, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

This handicap-accessible van was stolen from the McDowell family last week. Police are investigating the theft.

This handicap-accessible van was stolen from the McDowell family last week. Police are investigating the theft.

A Stratford family’s van was stolen last week, making travel more of a challenge for a boy who has special needs.

Police said the McDowell family’s van was stolen during the evening hours of Jan. 5 from the driveway of their home on Ruby Lane. Police said the theft is under investigation.

Kimberly Jacovino, a friend of James McDowell, set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family. The van, according to the page, was essential to McDowell’s son Jamie, who has cerebral palsy. The van will cost anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000 to replace.

“This would help to make this family whole again, any help would be appreciated,” Jacovino said in a short story on the GoFundMe page.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, $2,830 had been pledged to assist the McDowells.

You can visit donate to the McDowells by visiting the GoFundMe page.

Related posts:

  1. Police looking for gray minivan after report of armed robbery at Boothe Park
  2. Local woman killed in Main Street crash identified
  3. Stratford Police officer involved in shooting Friday morning
  4. Kayakers rescued Saturday by Stratford Police

Previous Post Stratford celebrates Three Kings Day Next Post LETTER: Let's get a plan for Shakespeare
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress