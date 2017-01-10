Stratford Star

Stratford celebrates Three Kings Day

By Stratford Star on January 10, 2017

Stratford police officers Elvis Suazo, Omar Jimenez, Luis Arbelo, and Lieutenant Victor Velez dressed as the Three Kings for Stratford’s annual Three Kings Day celebration held on Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. James School.

Father Rogerio Perri, associate pastor of St. James Church started the program by blessing the children and families.

About 75 children and their families attended the event, sponsored by the Stratford Police Department and the Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee. The children received gifts that were donated by the Stratford Police Department. There also was music, stories, snacks, and pictures with the Three Kings.

Miriam Egea, committee member read to the children a Biblical story of the Three Kings bringing gifts to the Infant Child, Jesus. Jan. 6 is the official celebration of the Three Kings in all Spanish-Speaking countries and many other countries.

