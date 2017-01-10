Stratford Star

Obituary: Robert Mark Cronk Sr., 82, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on January 10, 2017 in Obituaries

Robert Mark Cronk Sr., 82, of Stratford, owner operator of the Lordship Exxon, husband of Sylvia (Periera) Cronk, died Jan. 6, in Saint Vincent’s Medical Center, Bridgeport.

Born Feb. 25, 1934, in Bridgeport, son of the late Wesley Mortimer and Elizabeth (Waller) Cronk; U.S. Army veteran.

Besides his wife, survivors include three children, Frank Carbone and his wife, Emily, Mary Marinko, and Robert Cronk Jr. and his wife, Debbi, all of Stratford, a sister, Margaret Weinheimer, two sisters-in-law, Fran Cronk and Terey Bjorlin and her husband, Roy; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a son, Mark Cronk, two grandchildren, a brother, Wesley Cronk and a son-in-law, Joseph Marinko.

Burial: Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Lordship Community Church.

William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.

