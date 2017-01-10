While the Super Bowl is kicking off on Sunday, Feb. 5, a major area nonprofit will be conducting its own Dream Bowl Team Challenge leading up to the big game. The Kennedy Center is taking on the Super Bowl momentum to help raise dollars for its Children’s Services.

“It Takes Teamwork to Make the Dream Work,” is the theme all of us can identify with.

By raising dollars and putting a team together, you can make children with disabilities the true winners.

The Team Challenge will be conducted online throughout January and ends midnight Super Bowl night, Feb. 5.

In addition, there are two ways to win the Team Challenge.

The team which raises the most dollars will win a party for 30 of your friends and teammates (includes food and beverages) at Brewport in Bridgeport.

Plus, the player who raises the most dollars will win a 7-day trip for two to your choice of four all-inclusive Hard Rock Resorts — Punta Cana, Cancun, Vallarta or Riviera Maya (airfare not included).

The Kennedy Center Children’s Services includes four vital services for area families: a Birth to Three (B23) program, a Positive Parenting Program (PPP), Youth Enrichment Services (YES) and The Autism Project.

Each program plays an important role in helping children with all types of disabilities to succeed and grow by providing flexible and individualized services that meet the child’s strengths and needs.

“Unfortunately, funding for these programs are being cut due to deficits in our state budget,” said Martin D. Schwartz, President and CEO of The Kennedy Center.

“We pride ourselves on offering programs that are accessible and affordable. Your generous support will help children with disabilities gain confidence, learn new skills and meet their challenges.”

It’s easy to do: recruit a team of up to 12 players, select a captain and name for your team. Then register online at TeamKCKids.org. If you are a free agent, you can also sign up up as an individual player.

The Captain sets up a “Team Fundraising” page and sets a goal for his or her team. Members register under their team name. Then, each member has his own page to invite friends, family and co-workers to help support Kennedy Center Children’s Services. For every person who makes a donation to your team, an automatic “high five“ email will be sent thanking them for their support.

Gather your Team for a Super Bowl Party and watch play by play at TeamKCKids.org on how well your team stands-up against other opponents. Captains can run the “unexpected” play and have your team bring in a few extra dollars with a last minute email attempt to win the Dream Challenge.

For more information, contact Jo Ann at 203.365.8522, Ext. 229 or [email protected].

The Kennedy Center, founded in 1951, is an internationally accredited, non-profit, community-based rehabilitation organization that currently serves 2,000 individuals annually. The agency actively responds to the needs of the community by offering innovative, comprehensive service options to persons with disabilities and special needs, from birth to senior years. The Kennedy Center operates 30 community experience programs, 16 group homes, an industries program composed of six businesses, supported and competitive employment and job placement services, a family support and respite service, travel training, and a variety of children’s programs. Visit thekennedycenterinc.org for more information.