Inducted into Who’s Who Among Students

By Stratford Star on January 9, 2017

Madeline Burgess, a marketing major at Mississippi College was inducted into Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges on Dec. 2.

Burgess is the daughter of Mike and Katrina Henrick of Stratford.

Madeline Burgess with Mississippi College President Lee Royce.

