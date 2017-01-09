Stratford handles first major snowfall

Stratford saw its first significant snowfall of the winter over the weekend, keeping Department of Public Works crews busy keeping the roads passable.

Public Works Director Maurice McCarthy said all went well during the snowfall on Saturday and Sunday, which left about eight inches on the ground by the time it was over on Sunday night.

McCarthy said there were 38 plows on the roads during and after the storm, from 10 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m Sunday. The roads were completed at about 10 a.m. Sunday, McCarthy said, with work moving on to public buildings and schools.

McCarthy said many people did not pay attention to the alternate side of the street parking ban, issued on Saturday morning to help with street clearing.

“Many people do not pay attention to the parking ban so with cars parked on both sides of a street the residents will not get as good of a plowing job as they should,” McCarthy said. “More cooperation would be appreciated. If we cannot get a plow into a street we will enforce the ban and we will tow vehicles although we prefer not to do that.”