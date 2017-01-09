Obituary: Evelyn Moore Sheehy, 85, of Stratford

Evelyn Moore Sheehy, 85, of Stratford, wife of the late John W. Sheehy, died Jan. 8.

Born in Derby on Oct. 10, 1931, daughter of the late Howard Lay Moore and Evelyn (Hartman) Moore. She spent many years with her husband working on and developing Kamco Supply Corp of New England.

Survived by daughter, Carrie Sheehy, son, Carl Sheehy and his wife, Doreen, son, Jay Sheehy and his wife, Terri, and two grandsons.

Calling hours: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton. Burial: Friday, Jan. 13, 11 a.m., Putney Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main St. Bridgeport, CT 06606.