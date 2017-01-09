Mary Goncar Dortenzio, 88, of Bridgeport and Stratford, worked for Singer Sewing Machine, the Probate Court in Bridgeport, Reads Department Store, and Fleet Bank, wife of Robert Anthony Dortenzio, died Jan. 6.

Born in Stratford on Aug. 22, 1928, daughter of the late Maria Velky Goncar and John Goncar.

Besides her husband, she is survived by sister, Frances Goncar Duh and sister-in-law, Mary Goncar, children, Robert Jr. and wife, Mary, Christopher and wife, Doreen, Lynn and husband, William, and Thomas and wife, Patricia, nine grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, William and his wife, Charlotte, brother, John and brother in-law, Louis.

Services: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11 a.m. in St. Mark Church, Stratford. Calling hours: Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Yale School of Medicine Eye Center, 40 Temple St., New Haven CT 06510.