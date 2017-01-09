Stratford Star

George's Hill support group at Unity Hill United Church of Christ

George’s Hill support group will be on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

A light lunch will be served from noon-12:30.

To register, call 203-374-8822, email [email protected] or look for the registration form at unityhillucc.org.

All are welcome.

Anyone with a wheelchair, or problems with mobility, may enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. They now have new handicap-accessible bathrooms.

The group will meet the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m-1 p.m.

