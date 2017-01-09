Stratford Star

Sikorsky Credit Union offers five $1,000 scholarships

By Stratford Star on January 9, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Sikorsky Credit Union is offering the Thomas J. Williams Scholarship program to help five selected graduating high school seniors.

To apply for the scholarship, eligible students will submit an essay for consideration. In order to be eligible, the student must be graduating high school in the spring of 2017 and plan to attend an institute of higher learning on a full-time basis this coming fall. The student must also be a member of Sikorsky Credit Union on or before Feb. 28, 2017. Membership at the Credit Union can be started with just a $5 minimum opening deposit.

“Over the years, we have helped dozens of students get a head start on tackling college expenses through this program,” said Diane Farrell, senior vice-president of marketing at Sikorsky Credit Union. “We are looking forward to rewarding five more high school seniors later this spring.”

Interested seniors may pick up an application at any of the Credit Union’s branch offices in Danbury, Milford, Seymour, Shelton or Stratford. Seniors at Ansonia, Oxford, Seymour and Stratford high schools may also visit the Credit Union branch inside their school. The application may also be downloaded at sikorskycu.org/scholarship. The application deadline is March 31, 2017. The program is named in honor of Thomas J. Williams, who was president of the Credit Union for 30 years.

Related posts:

  1. Sikorsky Credit Union offers scholarship for graduating seniors
  2. Perry House holds NOLAfest fundraiser to help Louisiana flood victims
  3. Push for Entrepreneurship event to benefit Bridgeport schools
  4. Nichols Garden Club seeks fresh greens

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post HAN Connecticut News, Monday, Jan. 9
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress