Sikorsky Credit Union offers five $1,000 scholarships

Sikorsky Credit Union is offering the Thomas J. Williams Scholarship program to help five selected graduating high school seniors.

To apply for the scholarship, eligible students will submit an essay for consideration. In order to be eligible, the student must be graduating high school in the spring of 2017 and plan to attend an institute of higher learning on a full-time basis this coming fall. The student must also be a member of Sikorsky Credit Union on or before Feb. 28, 2017. Membership at the Credit Union can be started with just a $5 minimum opening deposit.

“Over the years, we have helped dozens of students get a head start on tackling college expenses through this program,” said Diane Farrell, senior vice-president of marketing at Sikorsky Credit Union. “We are looking forward to rewarding five more high school seniors later this spring.”

Interested seniors may pick up an application at any of the Credit Union’s branch offices in Danbury, Milford, Seymour, Shelton or Stratford. Seniors at Ansonia, Oxford, Seymour and Stratford high schools may also visit the Credit Union branch inside their school. The application may also be downloaded at sikorskycu.org/scholarship. The application deadline is March 31, 2017. The program is named in honor of Thomas J. Williams, who was president of the Credit Union for 30 years.