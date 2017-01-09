Obituary: Catherine O. (nee O’Connell) McDonough, 55

Catherine O. (nee O’Connell) McDonough, age 55, of Glen Rock, died Thursday, December 29, 2016 at her home.

Born in Bridgeport, CT she lived in Hingham, MA and Boston, MA before moving to Glen Rock in 1993.

Catherine had a B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross, an M.B.A. from Babson College and a Masters in Taxation from Bentley University. Catherine began her working career in public accounting before becoming a financial analyst and tax accountant.

Catherine was a Parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood, NJ and was an active volunteer at Oasis, Paterson, NJ where she and her dog Potter were adored by the children.

Beloved wife of Gary McDonough, devoted mother of Andrew of New York City and Ellen and Mary of Glen Rock. Loving daughter of John F. (Jack) O’Connell and sister of John, Thomas (Tucker) and Michael.

Cath had many interests and favored activities but her family was her primary concern and source of happiness. Her gentle demeanor, keen intellect and ability to truly listen made her a wonderful wife, mother and friend.

A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 1 Passaic Street, Ridgewood, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Oasis, A Haven for Women & Children, 59 Mill Street, Paterson, NJ 07501 are appreciated.

Arrangements were handled by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home.