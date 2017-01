The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following program. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register.

Snowflake Night Painting and Collage — Saturday, Jan. 21, 1-3 p.m. Ages 6-10 (parent drop off). Cost: $20/child. Learn about Van Gogh’s Starry Night painting and paint your own snowflake pastel and paper masterpiece.