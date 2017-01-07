Show us your snow photos

Stratford Star

By Melvin Mason on January 7, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Stratford-CP-Snowman-SA-3C-Stratford and the rest of Connecticut will see the first significant snowfall of this winter on Saturday. The white coating will make for some interesting scenes around town, whether it’s kids making snow angels, animals adjusting to the chill or people breaking out their shovels to make sure their walkways are clear for neighbors to pass safely.

If you take some interesting snowfall photos, email them to us. Send your snow photos to [email protected]. We may include the photos in next week’s paper.

 

