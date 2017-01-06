Zhyaire Fernandes scored 29 points and paced five double-point scorers, as the Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated cross-city rival Stratford, 89-75 in the Bulldogs Gym on Friday night.

Down 67-46 near the end of the third quarter, the Red Devils put together a 13-0 run, cutting the deficit to 67-59 with a little under six minutes to play before Bunnell began pulling away.

T.J. Green led the 1-4 Red Devils with 29 points. He got help from Nate Shields, who added 18 points, and Cam Peters, who had 10.

For Bunnell (4-2), Brett Bogdwicz scored 21 points (including five, three-pointers), Max Edwards and Khalid Moreland had 12 points each, and Josh Vazquez added 11.

It was the initial meeting for first-year Stratford coach Tim Swaller against Bunnell’s Pat Yerina. Swaller was an assistant coach under Yerina, before he took the head coaching position at Milford’s Foran High School.

“I thought our kids did a good job of hanging in there tonight,” Swaller said. “They never hung their heads. But we do it to do a better job on defense. You’re not going to give up eighty-nine points and win too many games.”

Yerina was happy with his team’s effort, especially in the first half where the Bulldogs made nine threes (to seven by Stratford).

“We’re not normally a good, three-point shooting team,” Yerina said. “Tonight, we found the mark. Brett had a big half. What we’ve got to do is protect a lead like we had at times tonight. We’ve got to do a better job with the ball in those situations.”