Stratford Senior Services offers renters rebate program

Renters Rebate is a program that is administered by the State of Connecticut Office of Policy and Management. The program provides a rebate on a portion of rent and utilities that qualified renters paid in 2016. Applicants must be age 65 or older before Jan. 1, 2016 and collect Social Security, Social Security Disability or Supplemental Security Income. Income guidelines for 2016 will be provided in the spring. The program is administered by Shirley Dominguez, social services coordinator at Stratford Senior Services.

Although applications will not be accepted until the spring, it is advised that applicants start planning now. The beginning of each year is when one typically receives income statements for 2016 in the mail.

Applicants should save the following documents for application:

Social Security benefit statement for 2016 (1099 form) — this is the form that tells you the total amount you were paid by Social Security in 2016, not the form that tells you the monthly amount you will receive in 2017

Social Security Disability Statement for 2016 (TPQY)

Pension statement for 2016

W2 for 2016 if you are still working and receiving Social Security

Bank interest statement and dividends for 2016

Now also is a good time to gather proof of expenses that you paid in 2016. In order to apply, you will need all of your rent receipts for each month of 2016. If you do not get receipts, obtain a letter from your landlord stating the total amount you paid each month in 2016. If you live in Stratford Public Housing, you can get a print out from the Stratford Housing Authority showing this information. If you rent from a family member, that family member will need to provide us with a copy of their incomes taxes showing rental income. You also will need to provide a printout from each of the utility companies (electric, gas, water) showing the total amount you paid in 2016.

To schedule a Renters Rebate appointment, contact the Baldwin Center in March at 203-385-4055.