Legally Blonde, The Musical will be presented by the Stratford Recreation Department through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI) on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, at 7 p.m., at Wooster Middle School.

All authorized performance materials also are supplied by MTI, MTIShows.com.

For tickets, at $8 in advance, visit townofstratford.com/recreation or at 468 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Tickets are $10 at the door.