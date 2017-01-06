Americares names Bridgeport native director of free clinic

Bridgeport native Jennifer DaSilva has been named director of the Fred Weisman Americares Free Clinic. In her new role, DaSilva, a registered nurse, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the clinic located in the Wheeler Community Center at 115 Highland Avenue.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer,” said Americares Free Clinics Executive Director Karen Gottlieb. “Her extensive background in health care administration, patient care and strong ties to the local community position her well to run a vibrant clinic.”

The Weisman clinic provides quality primary care services to 500 low-income, uninsured patients from the greater Bridgeport area. Patients receive comprehensive health services including lab work and diagnostic testing at no cost thanks to partnerships with Bridgeport Hospital and Quest Diagnostics.

DaSilva was previously a specialty team coordinator and registered nurse at Bridgeport Hospital. Prior to joining the hospital, she served as an emergency travel nurse for hospitals in Connecticut and New York. DaSilva earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Fairfield University and holds several certifications within her field.

“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with such committed staff and volunteers providing quality care to a community that needs it,” said DaSilva. “I love knowing that every day I go to work, I will impact the life of each patient, and they will impact mine.”

Americares operates the largest free clinic network in the state, with four locations serving 3,000 Fairfield County residents. Americares also has clinics in Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford.

About Americares Free Clinics

The AmeriCares Free Clinics provide quality health care to low-income, uninsured patients in a setting where all individuals are treated with dignity and respect. Since 1994, our clinics in Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford have helped 26,000 Connecticut residents receive free health care services valued at $75 million. For more information, go to americaresfreeclinics.org or call 203.658.9500.