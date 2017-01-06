Stratford Health Department hosts Winter Wellness Fair

The Stratford Health Department is hosting a winter wellness fair on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., 468 Birdseye Street.

The fair will include free screenings of blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, body mass index, and waist circumference as part of the Know Your Numbers health initiative. In addition to the screening there will be an array of healthy and local resources tabling their services such as Stratford Health Department, Stratford Community Services, Stratford Recreation Department, and gyms.

“Our goal with this wellness fair is to inspire those making healthy lifestyle resolutions in the new year the opportunity to utilize all the healthy resources we have to offer,” said Director of Health, Andrea Boissevain.

For more information call the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4058.