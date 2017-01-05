Residents learned more about the transit-oriented development overlay district created to boost economic development near the Stratford train station during a meeting Wednesday night.

The public information session on Jan. 4 included presentations about how developers might be selected for town-owned TOD property, the land-use approval process, and the cost of demolishing or removing environmental hazards from the vacant Center School building.

Attendees were able to make comments and ask questions, with some raising questions about why TOD projects proposed so far have been for apartment complexes and included no retail or office space components. They asked if TOD projects would make traffic congestion worse and whether downtown is pedestrian-friendly enough to truly attract people to live there, and questioned if the TOD approach was simply a way to get state funds to knock down Center School.

Residents requested more community input as TOD planning goes forward, especially when it comes to what happens at the Center School site on Sutton Avenue, off East Broadway. “Are they going to cram this down our throats or are we going to have a role?” asked John Damon, a local business owner.

Concerns were expressed about possibly putting a multi-story parking garage on the Center School property to accommodate up to 750 vehicles. Town Economic Development Supervisor Amy Knorr responded that the parking garage was only an idea included with a successful state grant application, and may or may not make sense down the line. “There’s no plan in place to build a parking garage,” Knorr said.

TOD is seen as a way to encourage economic development activity — such as restaurants, retail, offices and residences — near the Metro-North station. The goal is to create a pedestrian-friendly commercial district where people want to visit, work and live, increasing the town’s tax base in the process. The Zoning Commission created the TOD district in 2015.

Attracting ‘qualified developers’

Kevin Grimes, a senior director of the nonprofit National Development Council, discussed how the request for qualifications and proposals processes for public land should create a successful public-private partnership “to attract the most qualified developers who can get the job done.”

Planning and Zoning Administrator Jay Habansky talked about how TOD projects move through the zoning process, which includes hearings where the public can make comments. “The Zoning Commission has a lot of discretion regarding the approval or disapproval of these projects,” Habansky said.

Town Environmental Conservation Administrator Tina Batoh said the vacant Center School would cost $1.68 million to demolish, with a state grant secured to pay the cost, or more than $14 million to remove environmental hazards and renovate the building. “You’re much better starting with a clean slate,” she said of why she thinks demolition makes sense, no matter how the property might be used in the future.

Also part of the formal presentation was businessman Marc Jarvis, who owns property downtown and favors knocking down Center School. “We closed this school 20 years ago,” he said. Jarvis said TOD projects can attract young people to live in Stratford Center.

About 60 people attended the session at the Baldwin Center. It lasted almost two hours and was moderated by town Economic Development Commission Chairman John Dobos Jr. More TOD public information sessions are expected to take place in the future.