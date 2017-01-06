Stratford Cat Project holds adoption events

Stratford Star

The Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11-3, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, (Big Y Shopping Center), Stratford; and Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11-3, at Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield.

SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop. 

Information: [email protected].

