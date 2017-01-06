LETTER: New Year’s wishes for political resolutions

To the Editor:

Happy, healthy, prosperous New Year’s to Stratford Star readers.

As an independent and unusual thinker and observer of politics and related issues, I try representing what I see and hear about degenerative and biased politics of people within both political parties. I speak and write for no one except myself. However, many people come to me when shopping, and thank me for speaking for their public interests.

My opinions preceded general anger at both political parties across the nation and “protected status” of “America’s Apparatchik” and “Jacksonian spoils system” of family, friends, and allies of the political justice system wide corruption, entrapping many good people into placing contracts, jobs, and benefits above ethics, law, and constitutional fiduciary obligations.

My New Year’s wishes for political resolutions:

Stratford citizens, who aren’t political party sycophants, become involved in fact checking finances and run for political offices, instead of the usual suspects and party front organizations.

Over two-mill rate decrease in 2018, since $7.9 million paid for 1998 pension bond comes off the Budget. There’s still over $19 million interest and principal for the 20 year $162.7 million pension bond, about $3 million pension deposit covering unpredicted overtime, and $1.5 million for police and fire annuities. So far over $520 million projects as interest and principal for the 2 bonds and over $80 annually spiraling pension deposits.

2018 sewer fees should be $250 annually, which the 2009 fee payments covered the bond and costs. Thomas Yates raised issue about sewer connection fees By State law, these should go to WPCA, but go to General fund, as a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

Town Council should audit and reduce Stratford High School cost, with no planned solar energy.

Board of Education: roll back all increases over 2%, per 1991 Public initiative referendum 2% cap “law.”

Replace town attorneys: increasing ethics transparency about attorneys and Councilors (Florek, Desegregate Stratford, by placing public housing on Judith Terrace or North Peters lane, instead of just District 2. Have Stratford’s first black Republican candidate for elected office.

