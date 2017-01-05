Stratford Star

Obituary: Jean Brunetto Calabro, 95, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on January 5, 2017 in Obituaries

Jean Brunetto Calabro, 95, of Stratford, wife of the late Joseph Calabro, died Dec. 31, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on May 2, 1921, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Brunetto.

Survived by son, Salvatore J. Calabro of East Haven, daughter, Rita A. Calabro M.D. and her husband, Christopher Carroll, four grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Millie Angeloni of North Branford, a nephew and niece, two great nephews and a niece.

Services: Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and 11 a.m., in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Stratford. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-7 p.m.

Those desiring may have a mass said in her memory.

