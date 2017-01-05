Band Together to play at fund-raiser for Sterling House

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Sterling House Community Center will present “Rock the House” — A 60s and 70s Rock Tribute at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport.

This annual fund-raiser will feature Band Together — a Connecticut based band who perform together to raise money for worthwhile causes. “If you love classic rock you are going to love this show,” said Patty Calabrese, special events coordinator for Sterling House. “Bring your friends and have a good time while raising money for a great cause.”

Cocktails and raffles will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. Sterling House will provide free childcare to all ticket holders beginning at 6 p.m. at Sterling House.

Tickets are $50 each.

Reservations for the show must be made in advance by contacting Patty Calabrese at [email protected] or by calling 203-378-2606, ext. 106.

For more information on Sterling House Community Center, its programs and services, call 203-378-2620, visit the House at 2283 Main Street, or go to its website at sterlinghousecc.org.