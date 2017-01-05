LETTER: Let’s look forward

To the Editor:

This is in response to Tom Yemm’s letter of Dec. 29.

We agree with Mr. Yemm in supporting those who think local. We would like to go further and say that we should support civility in Town Hall and in our town in general. (Everyone should get off Facebook.)

It is time to stop name calling and finger pointing and work together toward a future we can all be proud of.

Attracting young people, young families and businesses will take a combination of good schools, public safety and improved infrastructure. Also there needs to be an emphasis on the continued improvement and sustainability of Stratford’s greatest natural assets: the forests and shorelines.

Stratford needs an identity. Mr. Yemm mentions a “cultural corridor anchored by institutions in the arts, education, medicine and technology.” He goes on to say that Stratford’s identity/brand is Shakespeare.

Stratford’s brand was once Shakespeare and we surely are inextricably linked to that glorious past. There is a huge gulf, however, between what “was” and what might become Stratford’s future.

So what is that intangible brand that Stratford could be? A brand which will attract businesses, young people and young families?

We suggest that Stratford look to our natural resources and when Shakespeare is finally a positive reality, then both Shakespeare and our natural resources will be that intangible brand this town needs.

Now, today, this town needs to move forward with an identity that links not only the past but links to a future that is more than Shakespeare.

Young people and young families are looking to live in a town which offers them arts and leisure now.

Time is not on Stratford’s side. But supporting those who believe in moving this town forward at a speed faster than a glacier is very important in 2017.