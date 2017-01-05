Stratford Star

Politica named to dean’s list at Lasell College

By Stratford Star on January 5, 2017

Kathleen Politica of Stratford was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lasell College, Newton, Mass.

Politica, whose major is fashion design and production, is a member of the class of 2020.

