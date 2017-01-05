A New Year’s wish for Stratford

To the Editor:

Mayor John Harkins often labels those who disagree with him as “not moving the town forward,” “obstructionists,” or “failing to lead.”

Perhaps after nearly 30 years in government he has lost the passion for public service and rather than work with others he has become emblematic of what is often seen in Washington — gridlock, fighting, and poor performance.

Yes, before you challenge my ramblings as that of another member of the Democratic Town Committee please know that I am indeed a member. So what? I’m first a resident and taxpayer, and that’s really what matters.

And, like many of my friends and fellow residents, regardless of party affiliation, I’m in favor of seeing Stratford return to its glory days as a destination venue with plentiful opportunities for good entertainment and recreation.

However, after seven years as mayor, what I can’t understand most about Mr. Harkins is why he hasn’t served as our town’s biggest cheerleader in what is the nation’s wealthiest region with the largest development firms. Instead, he has spent more time pointing fingers at others while not delivering on a major project to make Stratford great again. And I don’t view a new distribution facility opened along our precious waterfront as a “success.”

Aside from his rhetoric, no movement has occurred on the redevelopment of the former Army Engine plant, and the Shakespeare Theater — two locations that if effectively steered have the potential to truly remake Stratford for generations to come. But that won’t occur so long as he continues to launch lawsuits and tear down rather than build up — buildings and people.

So, my New Year’s wish is for a new mayor in 2017 and a happy retirement for John Harkins. We deserve a mayor who has real vision and leads with charisma and a desire for good. This individual should inspire and lift both us, and our town, up. The time is well past to put in charge of our town government the entitled and well connected. The time is now for Stratford to put the people first, all of us.