Stratford Star

A New Year’s wish for Stratford

By Stratford Star on January 5, 2017 in Letters · 3 Comments

Letter-to-the-EditorNEWTo the Editor:

Mayor John Harkins often labels those who disagree with him as “not moving the town forward,” “obstructionists,” or “failing to lead.”

Perhaps after nearly 30 years in government he has lost the passion for public service and rather than work with others he has become emblematic of what is often seen in Washington — gridlock, fighting, and poor performance.

Yes, before you challenge my ramblings as that of another member of the Democratic Town Committee please know that I am indeed a member. So what? I’m first a resident and taxpayer, and that’s really what matters.

And, like many of my friends and fellow residents, regardless of party affiliation, I’m in favor of seeing Stratford return to its glory days as a destination venue with plentiful opportunities for good entertainment and recreation.

However, after seven years as mayor, what I can’t understand most about Mr. Harkins is why he hasn’t served as our town’s biggest cheerleader in what is the nation’s wealthiest region with the largest development firms. Instead, he has spent more time pointing fingers at others while not delivering on a major project to make Stratford great again. And I don’t view a new distribution facility opened along our precious waterfront as a “success.”

Aside from his rhetoric, no movement has occurred on the redevelopment of the former Army Engine plant, and the Shakespeare Theater — two locations that if effectively steered have the potential to truly remake Stratford for generations to come. But that won’t occur so long as he continues to launch lawsuits and tear down rather than build up — buildings and people.
So, my New Year’s wish is for a new mayor in 2017 and a happy retirement for John Harkins. We deserve a mayor who has real vision and leads with charisma and a desire for good. This individual should inspire and lift both us, and our town, up. The time is well past to put in charge of our town government the entitled and well connected. The time is now for Stratford to put the people first, all of us.

   
Adam H. Brill

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Does Stratford really want a Shakespeare Theatre?
  2. LETTER: Town not bound to Stratford Stage Group
  3. Harkins’ Shakespeare petition idea has sunk
  4. LETTER: Support those who think local

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Baldwin Center senior calendar: Jan. 6-12 Next Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 5
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Joe Pedoto

    First off there is no legal obstacle to Mayor Harkins remaining Stratford’s Mayor for Life if he so chooses and is re-elected. There are no term limits for the mayor’s office in Stratford. That’s something I asked the Town Council to address last year and, of course, they have not (keeping their record for non-achievement intact).

    Second, while I am certainly critical of local government, I think it’s unfair to lay the lack of development of both the ASFT and the SAEP at his feet. Both of these sites have lay fallow far longer than Harkins’ term of office and plans for their revival have fallen through time and time again.

    Let’s all remember that Atty. Barry Knott is suing the town on behalf of the Stratford Stage Group for rejecting their ridiculous plan – the problems in Stratford go far beyond the Mayor’s office. Atty. Knott is also suing to stop the renovation of Stratford High School, too.

    Both the ASFT and the SAEP require millions of investment dollars, and in the case of the ASFT, there’s no evidence that its revival will do anything to help the town financially. It did not do so in its original run and the competition for entertainment dollars has grown by several orders of magnitude since then.

    Since he is only our town’s second mayor there’s not much of a track record for comparison. But let me ask this, Mr Brill: what previous mayor or town manager DID deliver on your vision of a major project to make Stratford great again? Has anyone EVER?

    A final note: please let’s lose the requirement for ‘charisma.’ Let’s seek an effective manager without partisan bias, instead.

    • Adam H. Brill

      Dear Joe,

      Gavin Forrester raised similar thoughts on the Facebook Stratford Get Answers page. What I replied to him is what I offer here:

      While I understand your thoughts [Gavin], the issue is that Mr. Harkins has long had the chance and opportunity to cheer project development and lead the ball…rather than watch it as a passive bystander. In my time in Yonkers as that city’s communications director, I worked with the City Council on approving $3.1 billion in new development…and that was during the immediate fallout of the national recession. What we had there that helped make this a success were leaders who effectively advocated for projects. That’s the difference.

      This is the basis for my letter. We could do better.

      Best,
      Adam

      • Joe Pedoto

        Adam, I kinda think you’re doing a bait and switch here.

        Yonkers and Stratford may not be comparable. I also question your account that makes “effective advocacy” the key factor in the different outcomes. Surely there were other elements at play in Yonkers, location certainly being one of them.

        I don’t think Stratford will be “saved” by a multi-billion dollar investment anytime soon, do you, seriously? And all we have to do to get it is to cheer lead? That’s fantasy, pure and simple.

        Where is your criticism of the Democrat who was our first mayor and also failed at the tasks you set for Republican John Harkins?

        You’re like the recently-elected town councilman who claims Stratford will get billions from the state’s investment of millions to keep Sikorsky in CT. (And this guy is a professional financial manager!!) Wake me up when that happens, OK?

        Then to end with a Hallmark-level sentiment “we could do better?” Um, yeah. You could’ve written a better letter, too, I guess.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress