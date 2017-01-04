Stratford Star

Dog Park Subcommittee to host hearing Jan. 12

January 4, 2017

Letter-to-the-EditorNEWTo the Editor:

On Jan. 12, the Dog Park Subcommittee will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. in the Stratford Town Hall Council Chambers. The purpose of this hearing is to allow for public comment on the selection of a site for the dog park. Currently there are seven sites in five locations. Those locations are Boothe Park, Great Meadow Park, Longbrook Park, Roosevelt Forest, and Short Beach.

Overview maps, although not to scale, do show the proposed site(s) within each park. These maps can be found on the town’s website under the agenda page of this meeting or at the subcommittee’s social media page, facebook.com/DogParkSubcommitteeTownofStratfordCT/

Copies of the maps will also be available at the public hearing. The subcommittee values the public’s opinion on these potential locations and wants to hear your comments, recommendations, and criticisms on these site locations.

John Rich

Co-Chairman, Dog Park Subcommittee

