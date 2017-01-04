Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Legally Blonde, The Musical

Legally Blonde, The Musical will be presented by the Stratford Recreation Department through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI) on Jan. 6 and 7, at 7 p.m., at Wooster Middle School. All authorized performance materials also are supplied by MTI, MTIShows.com. For tickets, at $8 in advance, visit townofstratford.com/recreation or at 468 Birdseye Street Stratford. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Youth indoor tennis clinics

Stratford Recreation Department is taking registration for Indoor Youth Tennis Clinics held at Chapel School on Tuesday afternoons from Jan. 10-Feb. 7. Registration is through Jan. 8 at townofstratford.com/recreation or in person at the Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street. Pee Wee Tennis (age 3-5), 3:45-4:15, $75; Juniors Tennis (age 5-7), 4:15-5:15, $105; Age 7-11 clinics, 5:15-6:15, $105.

Registration for evening swim lessons

Red Cross swim lessons run Monday and Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., at Flood Pool. Registration starts Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. online and from 6-7 p.m., at the Recreation Office at Birdseye Complex. All levels may register online at townofstratford.com/recreation. Registration ends Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. $45 half hour classes; $50 one-hour classes for eight sessions. Classes begin Jan. 18.

Wooster Pond nature walk

Next walk in Naturally Stratford series is Saturday Jan. 14, from 9-11 a.m., at Wooster Park. Lead by Connecticut Master Wildlife Conservationist. Registration is through Jan. 13. Free, but registration is recommended.

Tai Chi for adults

Tai Chi for Adults, an introduction to Tai Chi program promoting health and wellness will be held Wednesdays, 5:45-6:45, Jan. 18-Feb. 22, at the Baldwin Center. Register through Jan. 17, $70.

Ballfield permit meeting

Annual Ballfield Permit meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Birdseye Complex. Leagues and teams requesting use of fields should attend the meeting.

Men’s winter basketball league meeting

Men’s Winter Basketball League meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:30, Birdseye Complex. Teams interested in playing must register with the Recreation Department with a $100 deposit by Feb. 3. League plays on Thursday nights at Flood Gym.

Saturday coed youth volleyball clinic

Stratford Recreation Department in conjunction with the Skyhawks Sports Academy will offer a Youth Coed Volleyball Clinic for grades 6-9 on Saturdays, Jan. 28-Feb. 25, 11-12:30, Birdseye Complex, $99. Registration is through Jan. 20.

Insanity Fitness class

Eight-week Insanity Fitness class works every muscle in the body, geared for beginners to advanced students Monday and Wednesdays, Jan. 23-March 27, 7-8 p.m., Baldwin Center. Registration is through Jan. 22, $95.

Spanish language classes

Six-week Spanish language classes for grades 2-6 run Mondays, beginning Jan. 30, 3:30-4:15 p.m., at the Johnson Academy. Classes are offered at Eli Whitney on Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 1, 3:30-4:15. Fee is $100. Register through Jan. 25.

Lifeguarding class

Red Cross Lifeguarding Course runs Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., starting Feb. 4, at Flood Pool; $250 for 27-hour course. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation or at the Recreation Department at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street through Jan. 27. Six participants required to have the class. Books and masks included.

Harlem Globetrotter tickets

The Stratford Recreation Department has discounted tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters at Webster Bank Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. Seats are limited. Tickets are $30 for corner section seats. Tickets on sale through Feb. 10 or until sold out. Tickets may be purchased at the Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex or online at townofstratford.com/recreation. A portion of the tickets assist the Department’s summer scholarship program. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8-4:30. Tickets will be available for pick up on Feb. 14.

NCAA Women’s Regional Basketball tickets

The Recreation Department has discounted tickets for the Women’s NCAA Regional Basketball Tournament at Webster Bank Arena for Saturday, March 26, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m. (subject to change). Seats are limited. The two session tickets are $56. Tickets go on sale Dec. 19-Feb. 24 or until sold out. Ticket forms maybe obtained at the Recreation Department office 468 Birdseye Street and online at townofstratford.com/recreation. You must have a user id and password. Contact the Recreation Department for information at 203-385-4052. Tickets are limited and will be available for pickup on March 6.

Flood pool schedule

Flood Pool will closed Dec. 23-Jan. 9. Open Swim and Lane Laps are on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-2, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over are $1.

Franklin afterschool program

The Stratford Recreation Department is accepting registration for the after school program held at Franklin School. The program is from 3:35-4:30. The program is free and is for children in grades 4-6. Grades 5 and 6 will meet on Monday and Wednesday while grades 3 and 4 meet on Tuesday and Thursday. The program does close on school half days, holidays and weather related closings. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation or at the Recreation Office at Short Beach. Program ends on March 30, 2017.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents on Fridays. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.