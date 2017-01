Stratford High lost to SWC boys basketball rival Notre Dame of Fairfield, 68-58, on Tuesday night.

The Lancers went on a 21-10 run in the third quarter and then held off the Red Devils.

T.J. Green scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Stratford.

Nate Shields scored 14 points, Cam Peters eight and Jack Ryan six.

Norega Davis scored 23 points to lead Notre Dame.