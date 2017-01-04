The drug trafficking case against former Easton police commissioner Raymond J. Martin is still pending, with jury selection now rescheduled to March 14.

The defendant moved to postpone jury selection for 90 days and filed a waiver of his rights under the Speedy Trial Act, which specifically waives the period of delay from Dec. 15, 2016, through March 16, 2017.

Robert N. Chatigny, United States District judge, granted the postponement on Dec. 21, according to the court document. However, given the age of the matter, he notified counsel that further extensions cannot be granted.

Martin, an Easton resident and owner of Martin’s News and Smoke in Stratford, was charged on July 14, 2015, with conspiracy to possess oxycodone with the intent to distribute.

Twelve people, including Martin, were charged as a result of a long-term investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

The Speedy Trial Act generally requires that a defendant’s trial commence within 70 days after the filing of the indictment or the date the defendant first appears in court, whichever is later, the court document states.

A continuance may be granted if the court finds “that the ends of justice served by taking such action outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial.” Relevant factors include whether failure to grant the continuance would deny counsel reasonable time necessary for effective preparation.

In support of the defendant’s motion for a continuance, counsel stated that the parties have been in continuous and active discussions with respect to a resolution of the case, and discussions are ongoing, according to the court document.

Crediting the representations of the defendant’s counsel, Chatigny found that “the ends of justice served by the requested continuance outweigh the interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial, in that failure to grant the continuance would deny counsel reasonable time necessary for effective preparation taking account of the exercise of due diligence,” the court document states.

Martin pleaded not guilty March 2, 2016, to one count of use of a telephone to facilitate the commission of a drug-trafficking felony. According to court documents and statements made in court, the long-term investigation revealed that Steven Santucci, a former Newtown police sergeant, and others were receiving shipments of steroid ingredients from China and manufacturing and distributing wholesale quantities of steroids, Daly said.

The investigation also revealed that certain members of the conspiracy were distributing prescription pills, including oxycodone, and cocaine.

Santucci pleaded guilty to steroid distribution and money-laundering offenses and was sentenced in August to 16 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release, for manufacturing and distributing steroids. Several other suspects have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

Martin continues to serve as an alternate on the Easton Planning and Zoning Commission.