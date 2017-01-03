Obituary: Jason “Carf” William Carrafiello, 38, firefighter

Jason “Carf” William Carrafiello, 38, of Stratford, fireman for the Town of Stratford, husband of Jessica S. Buchanan Carrafiello, died suddenly on Monday, Dec. 26, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on Oct. 31, 1978, son of Brian Carrafiello of Stratford and the late Donna Benlock Carrafiello.

Jay was a graduate of Stratford High School and received an Academic All American football player award for the class of 1996. He was a fireman for the Town of Stratford since 2004.

He was passionate in youth sports serving as a basketball coach and athletic director for St. James School and St. Joseph High School freshman basketball coach. He also was very involved in coaching Shelton A.Y.F. Football Team.

Besides his wife and father, he is survived by his children, Caitlyn N. Carrafiello and Brian R. Carafiello, both of Stratford, his sister, Nichole L. Carrafiello of Stratford, nephew, Nico Gigante and nieces, Oliva Gigante and Ava DeJesus.

Dennis & D’Arcy — Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford, handled arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for the future education of Caitlyn and Brian. For online condolences visit dennisanddarcy.com.