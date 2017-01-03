Stratford Star

Obituary: Shirley Purcell Lance, 92, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on January 3, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Shirley Purcell Lance, 92, of Stratford, dental assistant, wife of Norman C. Lance Sr., died Dec. 31, at home.

Born in Shelton, on Jan. 10, 1924 to the late John and Mary Purcell.

Besides her husband, survivors include sons, Skip and his wife, Susan of Stratford and Tim and his wife, Darlene of Derby, four grandchildren, a great-grandson, sister, Rita Costello and her husband, Harry of Windsor Locks, a nephew, four nieces and their families.

Services: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m., Dennis & D’Arcy — Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Private burial in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 10 am. until time of service.

Memorial contributions: Vitas Hospice, 488 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851.

