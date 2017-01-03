Obituary: Catherine Elizabeth Estock Angermann, 85, of Stratford

Catherine Elizabeth Estock Angermann, 85, of Stratford, wife of Arnold Angermann, died Dec. 30, in Bridgeport Hospital, the day before her 86th birthday.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y., daughter of the late John Estock Sr. and Anna (Pavlo) Estock; assistant treasurer at the T.M. Barns & Son Inc., receptionist at MetPath New England.

Besides her husband, she is survived by daughter, Kim Angermann Sullivan and her husband, Marc, twin grandchildren, Abigail and Logan Sullivan, sisters-in-law, Doris Holecz Estock of Fairfield and Janet Estock of Sebastian, Fla., and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, John Estock, John Estock Jr. and George J. Estock and a sister, Anna Estock Price.

Services: Thursday, Jan. 5, 9:15 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10 a.m., in St Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.