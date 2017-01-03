Stratford Star

Obituary: Robert J. Anderson, 70, of Bridgeport

January 3, 2017

Robert J. Anderson, 70, of Bridgeport, retired truck driver for Marshall Express, died Dec. 22, at home.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Harry and Amelia (Porado) Anderson.

Survived by daughters, Karyn Anderson and her fiancé, Mark Lindsey of Bridgeport and Katlyn Anderson of Stratford, a grandson, Robert Anderson III, and his friend, Daniel Poynter of Florida.

Also predeceased by son, Robert Anderson II, and his former wife, Sandra Beaudry Anderson. Calling hours: Friday, Jan. 6, 5-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

Memorial contributions may be made to his daughter, Karyn Anderson.

