Obituary: Janet “Gert” M. Carroll, 83, of Stratford

Janet “Gert” M. Carroll, 83, of Stratford, employed as a cafeteria worker for the Stratford school system, wife of the late Thomas D. Carroll, died Dec. 17, at home.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Aug. 15, 1933, daughter of the late Leon and Irene Chamberlain Merrill.

Survived by her companion of 25 years, Donald E. MacFadden, daughter, Donna L. Popielasz of Seymour, son, Jeffrey T. Carroll and his wife, Ginger of Gainesville, Va., five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Leon (Tim) Merrill and sister, Jessie Brown.

Dennis & D’Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Private burial at a later date.

Memorial contributions: The Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org/donate.

