Hoydick is new executive director of Stratford Chamber of Commerce

The Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC) welcomes Laura Hoydick as the new executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce.

Hoydick served as the executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce from 2003 to 2007. She also is a close colleague of Mary Dean, the departing executive director. Dean and Hoydick will continue to work closely together to communicate economic development projects in Stratford via the BRBC’s quarterly regional economic development report, The QR.

“As President and CEO, I am extremely excited about Laura Hoydick joining our vibrant team of professionals at the Bridgeport Regional Business Council. Her background and experience in business, economic development, and as a State Representative will enable us to continue to build a better Bridgeport Region,” said Mickey Herbert.

Laura Hoydick has spent most of her life living, working, and volunteering in the Town of Stratford. She holds a business administration degree from Sacred Heart University, is a graduate of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council’s Leadership Greater Bridgeport program, and draws upon two decades of experience in chamber management, real estate, property management, community service, and elected office.

Hoydick will utilize her experience and skills in nonprofit management and administration, relationship development and strategic thinking in her work with the Stratford Chamber Board of Directors on Stratford Chamber of Commerce initiatives local to the Stratford business community as well as regional initiatives she will work on with the BRBC.

For more information about the Stratford Chamber of Commerce or the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, visit brbc.org or call 203-335-3800.